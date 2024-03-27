Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Child, Spotted on Stroll with Baby





Twilight actor Robert Pattinson and singer-girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are now parents. The couple was seen taking a stroll with their new baby in LA. Photos of the trio quickly spread across social media.

Speculation about Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse dating surfaced in 2018 when they were seen together in London. The pair has maintained privacy regarding their relationship and made their first public appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in May last year.

Suki has not yet posted officially on her social media following the news of their child’s birth. The announcement of her pregnancy came in November last year during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, while she hasn’t made any public statements regarding the birth.

