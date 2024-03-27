Singapore Forces Israeli Embassy to Remove Insensitive Palestinian Post



Singapore: Singapore compelled the Israeli embassy within its borders to remove an “insensitive” social media post regarding the Palestinians over the weekend, following a warning that it could exacerbate tensions, stated the interior minister on Monday.

The Israel-Hamas conflict and the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza since Hamas’ significant attacks on October 7 have sparked divided opinions worldwide. The post allegedly claimed that Israel is mentioned 43 times in the Quran, while Palestine — the name Palestinians use for the territory they aspire to establish as their independent, sovereign state — is not mentioned.

Minister for Home Affairs, K Shanmugam, stated that upon learning about the post on Sunday, he directed Singapore’s foreign ministry to instruct the Israeli embassy to take it down, which the embassy promptly did.

