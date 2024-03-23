S Jaishankar Dismisses China’s Repeated Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Ludicrous’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Slams China’s Repeated Claims on Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Ludicrous’, Affirming the State as a ‘Natural Part of India’. Jaishankar’s Remark Follows India’s Rejection of China’s ‘Absurd’ Claims Regarding Arunachal Pradesh.



“This is not a new issue. I mean China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today,” during his three-day visit to Singapore, Jaishankar addressed a question about the Arunachal issue following his lecture at the esteemed NUS Institute of South Asian Studies.

China has consistently asserted Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet and refers to the region as ‘Zangnan’. The nation has also raised objections to visits by Indian leaders to the state, emphasizing its territorial claims.

Most recently, China expressed displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Arunachal Pradesh, during which he inaugurated the Sela Tunnel. Earlier this week, India firmly responded to China’s recurring claims, stating that “reiterating unfounded arguments does not give credence to such claims.”