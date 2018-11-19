Scholarship for Engineering and Medical Enthusiast by All India Youth Scholarship Entrance Examination

One with academic brilliance and about to appear for the engineering and
medical entrance examination, are invited by All India Youth Scholarship
Entrance Examination, to participate in its national level merit based
scholarship programme and are given a chance to win financial support
which will help eliminating financial obstacles in their academic path.
Last date to submit the application form is November 21, 2018. In order
to be eligible for this examination, candidates need to fulfil the mandated
requirements:
Eligibility
Students, who are appearing or have cleared class 12, anytime between
2014 to 2019, and appearing for engineering and medical examination i.e.
MBBS or BDS, are considered eligible for this scholarship. At least 55% is
mandated for the AIYSEE 2019 examination.
Scholarship Reward
Engineering and medical students, scoring 90% or more will be
receiving scholarships for four-year and five-year, respectively.
Students, scoring from 86% to 89% will be felicitated with
scholarship for three-year.
Students, scoring from 81% to 85% will receive one-and a half and
two years scholarship for engineering and medical, respectively.
Students, scoring from 76% to 80% will receive scholarship for one
semester and one year, for engineering and medical, respectively.
Monthly stipend of INR 6,000 will be given to those scoring from
71% to 75%, for a period of three months.
Rewards like laptop, kindle and tab will be given to those scoring
from 55% to 70%.
How to Apply
Students need to register online.
Click Here to Know More:
http://www.b4s.in/PE/AIY8