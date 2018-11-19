Scholarship for Engineering and Medical Enthusiast by All India Youth Scholarship Entrance Examination

One with academic brilliance and about to appear for the engineering and

medical entrance examination, are invited by All India Youth Scholarship

Entrance Examination, to participate in its national level merit based

scholarship programme and are given a chance to win financial support

which will help eliminating financial obstacles in their academic path.

Last date to submit the application form is November 21, 2018. In order

to be eligible for this examination, candidates need to fulfil the mandated

requirements:

Eligibility

Students, who are appearing or have cleared class 12, anytime between

2014 to 2019, and appearing for engineering and medical examination i.e.

MBBS or BDS, are considered eligible for this scholarship. At least 55% is

mandated for the AIYSEE 2019 examination.

Scholarship Reward

 Engineering and medical students, scoring 90% or more will be

receiving scholarships for four-year and five-year, respectively.

 Students, scoring from 86% to 89% will be felicitated with

scholarship for three-year.

 Students, scoring from 81% to 85% will receive one-and a half and

two years scholarship for engineering and medical, respectively.

 Students, scoring from 76% to 80% will receive scholarship for one

semester and one year, for engineering and medical, respectively.

 Monthly stipend of INR 6,000 will be given to those scoring from

71% to 75%, for a period of three months.

 Rewards like laptop, kindle and tab will be given to those scoring

from 55% to 70%.

How to Apply

Students need to register online.

Click Here to Know More:

http://www.b4s.in/PE/AIY8





