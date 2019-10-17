Scholarships-October 2019

Category: Merit cum means based

Scholarship: STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Description: Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced this scholarship programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class 10 and Class 12.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or

Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes may apply for this scholarship, if they have scored at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than INR 4 Lakhs per year.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive INR 15,000/- per year for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (max. 3 years), and up to INR 35,000/- per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/SIMT1

Category: Merit Based

Scholarship: Tata Trusts Medical and Healthcare Scholarships 2019-20

Description: TATA Trusts invites students enroled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of Medical Science and Healthcare in India to apply for this scholarship. Selected candidates stand a chance to receive financial support for managing their academic fees, for the current academic year.

Eligibility: The applying candidate can be a bachelor degree student who has cleared the first year of the programme or a student currently pursuing a master degree. To be considered eligible, the applicant must meet the minimum score as mandated, in the programme undertaken.

Prizes & Rewards: The scholarship award can be supported ranging from 30 to 80 % of the total fees paid to the college or institutes.

Last Date to apply: November 06, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/TTM4

Category: Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship

Scholarship: Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses CS (Minorities) 2019-20

Description: Ministry of Minority Affairs is providing scholarships to students from minority communities who are pursuing technical or professional courses at UG or PG level. The programme aims at encouraging students to pursue higher education without financial worries.

Eligibility: Students from minority communities, who have scored at least 50% marks in the previous qualifying examination and are pursuing technical or professional UG or PG programmes from a recognised institute in India, are eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected scholars will be awarded financial assistance to cover their academic courses fee (Up to INR 20,000 per annum) and maintenance allowance.

Last Date to Apply: 31st October 2019

Application: Apply online

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/MCM17

Category: National Level, Merit Based

Scholarship: Pearson MePro English Scholar Program 2019

Description: This is a unique scholarship program to encourage Indian students and employed citizens for learning professional English to enhance their career prospects. Students will get international exposure to core English skills through this program.

Eligibility: Indian students and professionals between the ages of 15 to 35 years, who enrol themselves in MePro English Program and complete the 8 GSE Levels, are eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 scholarship will be provided, based on each candidate’s performance through the program.

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/PMES01 –

