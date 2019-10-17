Exhibitor’s View Point: Cloud Kinetics at Cloud Expo Asia 2019

Cloud Kinetics (CK) was glad to be an exhibitor at Cloud Expo Asia 2019. It was a great experience to meet with Asia-Pacific’s most influential and forward-thinking IT and Cloud technologists from across the technology ecosystem and industry sectors. The two-day exhibition held on 9th & 10th of October in Marina Bay Sands Singapore, was attended by about 19000 professionals and business leaders from the region. The event was co-located with six other exhibitions including Cloud & Cyber Security expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT Singapore, Data Centre World Asia, eCommerce Expo and Technology for Marketing Asia.

Cloud Kinetics team in Singapore was joined by our colleagues from CK offices in India, Thailand and Malaysia. We were happy to meet cloud professionals and present our service and product offerings to them. It was so great to see so many cloud enthusiasts attending the event from all over the globe and taking advantage of the opportunities that Cloud technology has to offer. It was also a privilege to be a part of the exhibitor community at the event, with so many great services offering and products for IT Professionals.

We had the opportunity to speak at the ‘Future of Finance’ Theatre. Pallav Jogewar, Senior Director at CK, spoke on the topic of ‘Blockchain on Cloud’. His presentation on how Cloud is empowering applications built on Blockchain was well-attended and we were heartened to see a Full House.

We also took this opportunity to have some fun with our audience and organized a Lucky Draw at our booth. Two lucky winners walked away with a Google Nest Hub each. Chirag Nayyar and Rahul Pednekar from the CK Team gave a short presentation on CK’s success stories in the region across industry verticals

All-in-all, it was a great experience and we look forward to returning to the exhibition next year.