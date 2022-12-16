Singapore based feature film Dominoes to release on 3rd February 2023

Dominoes is a full length feature film produced fully in Singapore by Dream Catchers, a company envisioned by Shalima Motial to promote the artistic aspiration of local artists in Singapore. This project is presented by Infiniti Jewels with Zee TV as the Media Partner.

As the name suggests, it is about the ripple effect in the lives of four women caused by unexpected incidents that happened simultaneously. This rolling dominoes helped them to conquer the hardships that they faced from these events, together, drawing them closer towards a better life. It is a reflection upon themselves, their character, their endurance and their inner strength, re-discovering their true self.

When the PE news desk talked to Shalima, who is the Producer of this venture, she mentioned that the whole idea is centered around women empowerment which is central to her own existence.

There are not too many local Producers producing a full length feature film of this magnitude in Singapore & giving a platform to local artists all driven by passion. It has a strong women team & some very talented men involved!

Directed by Rajith Mohan and Himanshu Motial, the movie is scheduled for release in Singapore on 3rd February 2023 at 6:30pm in Carnival Cinema. The booking is open and you may reach out to 91855177 for early bird discount & enjoy a family entertainer and thriller with some brilliant local actors!