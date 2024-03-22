Singapore-Indonesia Airspace, Defence, and Extradition Agreements Now in Effect



Singapore: Singapore-Indonesia Airspace, Defence, and Extradition Agreements Take Effect, Marking a ‘Major Milestone’ in Bilateral Relations, Says PM Lee Hsien Loong.

He commemorated the occasion with a phone call to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement on Friday.

The three agreements, part of the Expanded Framework, were signed at a leader’s retreat in Bintan in January 2022. Indonesia ratified the Flight Information Region (FIR) agreement in September of that year, followed by the remaining defence and extradition agreements in December.

