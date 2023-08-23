Soft landing done: Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission successful

Chandrayaan 3 successfully soft-landed on the moon. Chandrayaan 3 completed its soft landing at 6.04 pm. India’s Chandrayaan 3 became the first lunar mission to land on the Moon’s South Pole. India became the fourth country to perform a soft landing on the moon. The landing process started from 5.45. If there is any problem, it was decided to shift the landing to August 27, but ISRO has clarified that the landing can be done today. The lander successfully completed the landing at the predetermined position.

After containing the dust generated by the engine during the landing, the ramp on the lander will open and the Prajnan rover will come out through it. The rover and lander will take pictures of each other and send them back to Earth. India’s first pictures from the moon With this, the real scientific exploration missions will begin.

Only the United States, China, and the Soviet Union have made a soft landing on the moon before this. The lander and rover will run on solar energy. They work only in one lunar day i.e. 14 Earth days.