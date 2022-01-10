A blood glucose meter is a small, portable machine that’s used to measure how much glucose (a type of sugar) is in the blood (also known as the blood glucose level). People with diabetes often use a blood glucose meter to help them manage their condition.

A blood sugar level less than 140 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L) is normal. A reading of more than 200 mg/dL (11.1 mmol/L) after two hours indicates diabetes. A reading between 140 and 199 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L and 11.0 mmol/L) indicates prediabetes.

Normal blood glucose levels for adults, without diabetes, is 90 to 110 mg/dL.

Having high or low blood sugar levels could indicate an underlying health condition that may require medical attention.

Blood sugar levels can either be normal, high or low, depending on how much glucose someone has in his bloodstream.

Glucose is a simple sugar that’s present in the bloodstream at all times. Normal blood glucose levels can be measured when someone fasts, eats or after they’ve eaten.

Many factors affect blood sugar levels throughout the day:

Type of food consumed, how much and when

Physical activity

Medications

Medical conditions

Age

Stress

Dehydration

Illness

Menstrual periods

Alcohol

Blood sugar levels are considered high if they’re over 130 mg/dL before a meal or 180 mg/dL within one to two hours after a meal.

Many people won’t start to experience symptoms from high blood sugar until their levels are at 250 mg/dL or higher. The highest blood sugar level that’s considered safe will depend on the person and whether they have diabetes, but will typically be between 160 and 240 mg/dL.

Low blood sugar symptoms

Hypoglycemia happens when blood glucose levels drop too low. Low blood sugar can be caused by many things including the two different types of diabetes, certain medications, alcohol, endocrine disorders, eating disorders, pregnancy (gestational diabetes) and disorders of the liver, kidneys or heart.

Here are some of the most common symptoms that someone with low blood sugar might experience:

Lightheadedness

Dizziness

Confusion

Irritability

Shakiness

Nervousness

Anxiety

Chills

Sweating

Clamminess

Having a fast heart rate

Pale skin

Hunger

Sleepiness

Fainting

Tingling lips

If your blood sugar is low, you might start to feel some of the first signs of hypoglycemia like dizziness, lightheadedness or sweating. The only way to know for sure if your blood sugar is low is to test it with a glucose meter, line one of the best in the market – the Buzud glucose meter.

Here are some of the most common symptoms that may indicate hyperglycemia:

Fatigue

Frequent urination

Headaches

Blurred vision

Difficulty concentrating

Increased thirst

Weight loss

Untreated hyperglycemia can lead to a condition called diabetic ketoacidosis. Ketoacidosis is where the body creates waste products called ketones that can build up in the blood and become life-threatening. Symptoms of ketoacidosis include:

Abdominal pain

Presence of ketones

Vomiting

Exhaustion

Vision loss (in rare cases)

You should seek immediate medical attention if your blood sugar reaches 400 mg/dL or higher.

When a person experiences any of these accompanied by elevated blood sugar levels, he is advised to go directly to the hospital to avoid diabetes-induced coma. Patients who have elevated blood sugar may also have frothy, ketone-like smelling breath.

The Buzud blood glucose meter has advanced, multiple features and options.

It is simple to use: You first insert a test strip into the device. Then you poke a clean fingertip with a special needle to get a drop of blood. You carefully touch the test strip to the blood and wait for a blood glucose reading to appear on the screen.

The Buzud blood glucose meter is a portable electronic device that helps you test your blood sugar at home using a small drop of your blood.

It uses the latest technologies and the most sensitive sensor which provides the highest accuracy compared to similar devices.

To meet worldwide demand for blood glucometers, the Singapore brand has manufactured three models of blood glucometers approved and authorised for use

by diabetics in several countries:

BUZUD Gold AQ Plus

It is stable, has strong anti-interference and a wide HTC range.

BUZUD Safe AQ

It connects to your phone app via Bluetooth. Testing time takes just 5 seconds and it is virtually pain free.

BUZUD Safe AQ Angel

Requires no coding. Testing takes just 5 seconds and it is virtually pain free.

The Buzud glucometers can give you valuable information about whether your blood sugar is too low, too high, or in a good range for you. These portable electronic devices provide you with instant feedback and let you know immediately what your blood sugar is.

Regular monitoring is a particularly helpful way to manage your diabetes and help control your blood sugar.

The Buzud glucose meters are highly sophisticated, requiring only a single drop of blood and are conveniently sized and portable. They are small enough to take with you on-the-go and, based on your comfort level, can be used anywhere at any time.

Regularly testing your blood glucose levels with a Buzud glucometer can help you:

*Check how controlled your blood sugar is and whether it’s high or low

Recognise patterns when you’re more likely to have a spike or crash in glucose

See how your glucose levels respond after exercise or in times of stress

Monitor the effects of diabetes medications and other therapies

Assess how well you’re meeting specific treatment goals

It is best to discuss with your healthcare provider how often and at what times of the day you should be testing and what to do if your results are low or high.

Getting professional medical advice from a healthcare provider like an endocrinologist is the best way to learn more about whether your blood sugar levels are where they should be.

Not getting proper treatment for low or high blood sugar levels can be serious and lead to health complications, especially for those with diabetes. Diabetes complications include nerve damage, kidney disease, heart disease or heart attacks.

Remember: The Buzud glucose meters are the first step in letting you know where you stand regarding your sugar level.

