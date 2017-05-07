There’s a new “1000 Crore Club” and Prabhas is the Hero

Prabhas, the leading actor of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, is the first Indian actor to reach Rs 1000 crores – an achievement unlocked in less than 10 days of the movie’s release.

Baahubali 2 had domestic collections of Rs 800 Cr and overseas collections of Rs 200 Cr on Day 9 of its release. The movie opened to a collection of Rs 121 crores, and has continued its streak henceforth.

The movie has earned Prabhas more fans across the world, who are celebrating his impeccable performance as Amarendra Baahubali in the epic movie.

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion has broken across language barriers. Prabhas thanked all his fans & Director, S S Rajamouli, for the incredible success of the movie.

Prabhas, the lead actor of the movie, said, “To All My Fans , a big hug to each one of you for all the love that you’ll have showered on me. I have tried my best to go through a lot of the efforts that you all have put to express your affection for me from different parts of India and even overseas. I am truly overwhelmed with everything. The journey of Baahubali has been a long one but among the few things that I will take away from this, is all of you. Lots of love back to you all. A big thank you to Rajamouli sir for believing in me to carry his huge vision to the masses, giving me a once-in-a-lifetime character of Baahubali and making the entire journey so special.”

The movie, directed by S S Rajamouli, stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.