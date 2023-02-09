A powerful film with first Singaporean actor and producer to break into Bollywood – “Shadow Assassins” hits Singapore screens from 9th February.

Singapore: 18 November 2022 – Based on the compelling true story of the armed separatist group, United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), and the tragic Assam conflict that follows, Shadow Assassins tells the story of a family who finds themselves caught in the crossfire. Co-produced by Finch bill Motion Pictures and Singaporean producer, Anil Goswami of Rocking Rickshaw, the film makes history as the first Bollywood production to feature a Singaporean producer and actor.

As his first venture as a film producer, Goswami felt it was important to share the untold story of the tragedy that deeply impacted the people of Assam. Singaporean actor, KP Sandhu stars in a pivotal role as Neeraj Deka, a ruthless anti-ULFA radical who goes to extreme lengths to hinder the movement. The film’s moving soundtrack by Javed Ali and Ashu Chakraborty has also received international acclaim. Making its Indian debut on 09 December 2022 and coming to theatres in Singapore in 2023, the film captures the volatile environment faced by Assamese people and the struggle between family, state and nation.