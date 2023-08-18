“AANANDA”: A Carnatic Concert with a Unique Twist, Featuring Padma Bhushan & Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Dr. Sudha Ragunathan, set to Enchant Singapore on 30th September 2023

Singapore, August 18, 2023 – Mark your calendars for a musical journey like no other as the eminent Padma Bhushan & Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and Sangita Kalanidhi, Dr. Sudha Ragunathan, presents “AANANDA,” a mesmerizing Carnatic concert with an innovative twist. This extraordinary event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at the renowned Khoo Auditorium in Singapore, starting at 5:30 PM.

Unveiling a fresh perspective on the classical genre, “AANANDA” promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts. Dr. Sudha Ragunathan’s masterful rendition, coupled with an inventive approach, will undoubtedly leave the audience enthralled.

The prestigious event is organized by SHUBHALAHARI, an exceptional collaboration between two distinguished music institutions, SHUBHARAAGAM and LAHARI, both based in Singapore. This union aims to offer a transcendent musical encounter that will resonate with connoisseurs and novices alike.

Setting the stage for a harmonious cultural exchange, the HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA in Singapore proudly joins hands as an Event Supporter for “AANANDA.” Their endorsement underscores the significance of the performance in strengthening bilateral ties and celebrating the rich heritage of Indian classical music on a global platform.

In a concurrent effort to inspire the next generation of Carnatic musicians, SINGAPORE INDIAN FINE ARTS SOCIETY collaborates as an Event Partner for “VRIDDHI.” This unique masterclass, designed to ignite the musical passion of young Carnatic students, invites them to embark on an exciting artistic journey guided by Dr. Sudha Ragunathan herself.

With “AANANDA” coming under the luminous roof of the Khoo Auditorium and “VRIDDHI” happening at the SIFAS Dhwani Black Box, both event promises not only an enchanting evening but also an opportunity to nurture the musical legacy that continues to resonate through generations.

For inquiries, tickets, and further information, please Whatsapp : 98396410 | 94568551