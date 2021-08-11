‘Ambalamukkile Visheshangal’: Gokul Suresh in Jayaram Kailas’s movie

‘Ambalamukkile Visheshangal’ starring Gokul Suresh in the lead is all set to hit the big screens, subject to pandemic relaxations. The rural comic drama is set around a bunch of villagers and unemployed youngsters led by the character played by Gokul Suresh. While the story and screenplay is by Umesh Krishnan, the project is helmed by Jayaram Kailas. Abdul Rahim has been roped in as the cinematographer, while Renjan Abraham is on board as the editor. The music is by Arul Dev and Ranjin Raj and the latter has also handled the background score for the project. The film is bankrolled by Sarathchandran Nair under the banner of Chand Creations.

The film also stars Lal, major ravi, Ganapathy, Shaeen Siddique, Dharmajan, Ishni, Mareena, Michael, Bijukuttan , murali chand,Aneesh g menon, nobi, ullas panthalam,Sunil sugatha , azes, manoj ginnus, kootikal jayachandran,vinod kedamangalam,asvini , harikrishnan, vanitha krishnachandran and others. That the film is entirely shot in 8K is also a novelty. The crew recently unveiled First Look Poster as well as the Motion Poster, both of which were well received. This has generated much hope that it will do well at the box office.

Jayaram Kailas says if his 2015 maiden directorial venture “Akkaldhamayiole Pennu”, which garnered many awards, was a tear-jerker, ‘Ambalamukkile Visheshangal’ is an out-and-out commercial comedy. More than a comic film, ‘Ambalamukkile Visheshangal’ also explores the finer nuances of friendship among a bunch of innocent villagers. It also starkly portrays the helplessness and frustration felt by today’s jobless youth.

Gokul plays the main character, as a slacker with a bad name, which gets in the way of his attempts to woo his dream girl, says the director. The heroine is a new comer while there are other two female leads. Well known Actor, Director Major Ravi plays an important role as Gokul’s father, a poor constable. The movie also portrays the strong father-son relationship. A prominent actor from the Malayalam film industry appears in a cameo.

The film has also succeeded in bringing together many of Malayalam movies’ well-known comic actors on a single platform. Another highpoint of his movie, according to the director, is that the famous Guruvayoor temple has once again become the venue of a movie after the acclaimed ‘Nandanam’ which was filmed there.

Jayaram Kailas says that the entire film was shot in 45 days in various other locations including Palghat, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam. The film has mainly three songs, sung by Nikhil Mathew, Shweta Mohan, Sannidhananthan, Ranjin Raj and director Jayaram Kailas. The song sequences are a visual treat highlighting the enchanting beauty of the pastoral hinterlands. Ranjin Raj has also succeeded in incorporating the ethnicity of folklore music in the film. The costumes depicted in the movie also takes the viewer on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane.

Jayaram Kailas also added that he believes this film would be a turning point in the budding career of actor Gokul Suresh. He along with the cast and crew are awaiting an early release of the film at the cinemas.