Cheap flights from Abu Dhabi to Madinah; Wizz Air with new service

Abu Dhabi: Budget airlines Wizz Air launches new service. The new route service starts from Abu Dhabi to Madinah, Saudi Arabia at a ticket price of AED 179.

The new service is planned to start in February 2023. Tickets are already available on the Wizz Air website and the airline’s mobile app. A one-way ticket starts at AED 179.

‘Wiz Air’ recently started its first direct flights from Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia. Initially, Jeddah Airport authorities have announced that Wizz Air flights will operate low-cost flights from Jeddah’s Northern Terminal to seven international airports around the world.

Wizz Air’s Saudi service was announced at a press conference at Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport in September. Wizz Air offers more than 10 lakh seats at low fares to many airports in European countries including Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Lorca, Milan, Naples, Rome, Tirana, Kharna, Venice and Vienna.

Many people from Saudi travel to European countries every day for business and tourism purposes. At present, due to the high ticket prices of direct flights, such people are more dependent on transit flights through other countries. So the Wizz Air flights starting with low ticket prices will be very useful for such people.