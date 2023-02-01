Controversial classic play “Sakharam Binder” to stage on 10,11,12th Feb at Drama Center..

Singapore: After Aadhe Adhure Actomania’s Rangmandala is going to perform India’s most celebrated and controversial play ‘Sakharam Binder’in very different style and visual treatments which are happening for very first time in the entire world.

Sakharam Binder, playing on 10 / 11 / 12th February at Drama Center, National Library, Singapore.

Actomania is theatre production house established in 2018 known for their acting workshops and theatre performances in Singapore.

Actomania brings the best Indian Classic Hindi plays to the stage in very unique style.

Kiran Patel, Founder of Actomania says, Its never been easy to perform classic Hindi plays in Singapore. Its always challenging in many ways but we are ready to accept the challenges for art and art lovers to give them unique experience every time.

For Artist the biggest gift is their audiences love and appreciation.

Director Yogesh Tadwalkar has given new wings to this play with his skills, dedication and broad knowledge in the theatre industry.

A Big Shout out to all theatre lovers to come and watch the play happening on 10 / 11 / 12th February at Drama Center, National Library, Singapore.

Tickets on: https://productionsb23.peatix.com/