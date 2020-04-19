Poem by Preeti Dhakappa

Tucked into bed, you’re sound asleep.

I wonder about that smile on your face.

Do my thoughts create the charming curve?

You gently exhale, as though in agreement.

As the moonlight outlines my shy face,

Your shadows keep me warm.

The winds whisper a soft lullaby.

Entwined in each other’s breath, we lie hopeful until dawn.

When the sunshine kisses our eyes,

We’ll awake to another blessed day.

With a new desire to live a lifetime of togetherness,

Or to just cherish this moment of calm.

I hopelessly try to freeze time,

To see you smile for longer.

Where do your dreams take you tonight, love?

I wish to follow secretly, and you exhale.