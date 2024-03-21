CSK Transfers Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad as MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Era Concludes a Day Before IPL 2024 Kickoff



For IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings have named Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain, succeeding the iconic MS Dhoni. The declaration came on the eve of the tournament opener, where defending champions CSK will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk on Friday.

This marks the second occasion on which Dhoni has stepped down from the captaincy. He previously did so in 2022, transferring the responsibility to Ravindra Jadeja. However, Dhoni reclaimed the role following CSK’s poor performance. Unless Dhoni and the management opt for a reversal once more, this move signifies the conclusion of his illustrious tenure as captain.

At the age of 42, as Dhoni prepares for his final IPL appearance, this undoubtedly signals the closure of a remarkable era. MS Dhoni concludes his tenure as the most capped captain of the IPL, having led in 235 matches, securing victory in 128 and experiencing defeat in 82 matches. The mantle now shifts to Gaikwad, who has emerged as one of CSK’s pivotal and reliable batsmen. With 1797 runs from 52 matches, boasting an average of 39.06 and a strike-rate of 135.52, Gaikwad holds the distinction of being CSK’s seventh-highest run-scorer. Notably, Gaikwad’s stellar performance in IPL 2021 saw him amass 635 runs, earning him the coveted Orange Cap for the season.

While Gaikwad has previously led Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments, captaining Chennai Super Kings in the IPL undoubtedly presents the most significant challenge of his captaincy career.