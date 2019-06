Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 11, 2019 — Datacenter.com, the international channel focused carrier-neutral data center-as-a-service company, announced it has received the Annual Award from the European Commission Joint Research Center that oversees the EU Code of Conduct (CoC) on Data Center Efficiency for the data center facility in Amsterdam (AMS1). The award was received by Datacenter.com CEO Jochem Steman during this year’s prestigious Datacloud Europe Awards ceremony in Monaco.

The European Code of Conduct on Data Centre Energy Efficiency is a voluntary initiative managed by the European Commission and was created in response to increasing energy consumption in data centers. The goal is to inform and stimulate data center operators to reduce energy consumption in a cost-effective manner without impacting the critical function of data centers.

Jochem Steman, Datacenter.com’s CEO said: “Datacenter.com is honored with this award from the European Commission. This award is a welcome proof that we took the right path which we have taken to reduce climate footprint as efficiently as possible. Energy efficiency is an important objective and commitment for Datacenter.com, not just an empty slogan. We use modular components with an adaptive control mode and we constantly monitor and measure the energy efficiency (PUE) of the data center. Improving our data center activities is necessary to create real sustainability and operational excellence”.

Opened in 2017, Award-winning data center Datacenter.com AMS, designed for providing colocation for finance, media, cloud, telco and service providers, is the most energy-efficient data center in Amsterdam. The data center location offers 5.000 square meter of white space in Amsterdam South East, one of Europe’s most network-dense locations, with a 50 millisecond reach to 80% of Europe. Datacenter.com recently announced expansion of the AMS1 facility.

Datacenter.com maintains energy efficiency leadership in its data centers by implementing uniform methods, intelligent use of electrical power and air cooling in data center facility operations.