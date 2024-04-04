ED Refutes Kejriwal’s Election-Linked Arrest Allegation in Delhi High Court



The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and detention in connection with the controversial Delhi excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier refuted Kejriwal’s claims that his arrest during the Lok Sabha elections disrupted a ‘level playing field’ and violated the basic structure of democracy.

During the court hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the ED, argued that Kejriwal wields significant influence and possesses copies of both relied upon and unrelied documents related to the case. The ED’s counsel questioned whether Kejriwal’s plea should be treated as a bail application or a petition to quash the charges.

The ED emphasized that the investigation against Kejriwal is still in its preliminary stages. They argued that the proceedings seemed to assume the investigation was complete and a chargesheet had been filed. The ED informed the high court that there is undeniable evidence of a scam in the case.

