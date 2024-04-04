Sachin Pilot Explains Reconciliation with Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot shared insights on his decision to reconcile with senior colleague Ashok Gehlot, emphasizing that moving forward was essential for the party’s well-being. Pilot expressed his intention to wholeheartedly support Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav, in the Lok Sabha elections from Jalore.

Pilot highlighted his choice to avoid retaliating in kind, opting instead for dignity and grace over engaging in name-calling. He recounted a pivotal meeting in Delhi last year with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

The rift between Pilot and Gehlot surfaced after Gehlot was chosen over Pilot to lead Rajasthan following the 2018 assembly elections. Tensions peaked in 2020 when 18 MLAs loyal to Pilot protested outside the Raj Bhavan. The crisis was resolved after intervention from the Gandhis, who agreed to address Pilot’s grievances. However, strains persisted between the two Congress leaders throughout the government’s tenure.