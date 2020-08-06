Fitness Surgery 72 -A Free virtual workout for healthcare professionals

India based Zumba fitness expert Simu George announced “Fitness Surgery 72” a project for healthcare professionals the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic .. This free program will allow the doctors, nurses, medical staffs and families to experience relaxation with Zumba Fitness & Fun in the midst of their crucial battle hours..

This is open to all healthcare specialists globally with convenient 30 min slots during the project from 14-16 Aug 2020 (3 days)

The way the initiative works is simple. “People who are interested in a free 30-minute zumba session with me can register and specify their preferred date time. I will then send them a link to log in and join me for a virtual session,” says Simu.

The idea is to help them relax and spread joy and positivity.



Previously Simu completed PROJECT NGO a 5 Day Virtual ZumbaRally to help fundraise to an NGO caring child with AIDS. Simu says, this is a heartfelt gesture to gift a relaxing fitness fun to the medical warriors who work tirelessly to save lives during this global pandemic time.

Those who are interested please register: https://forms.gle/9FeEM1vHW632CaFd7