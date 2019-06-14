As part of initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, High Commission of India has rolled out the Global Passport Seva Program for the Indian citizens living in Malaysia.

The new system will help in easy and convenient application submission process, usher in standardisation, digital overhauling, end-to-end status tracking, enhance security and make passport services more accessible and user friendly. It would be a further improvement and streamlining of the passport services rendered to Indian citizens living in Malaysia.

Indian citizens living in the jurisdiction of High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur are advised to use the new portal https://embassy.passportindia.gov.in/ henceforth for availing Passport Services. Please visit Embassy website at https://hcikl.gov.in/index and BLS website at http://blsinternational.com/blsintl/blsindia-malaysia.com/index.php for detailed information.

Application would need to be completed only through online mode.