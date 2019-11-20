“What a wonderful year it is turning out to be for Malayalam, with another cute little gem hitting the screens before the year ends. Debutant director Mathukutty Xavier’s Helen is a terrific survival drama peppered with genuine emotions”!!!

Helen is a thriller drama that portrays the story of a girl who goes missing one night and her fight to survive. The film is written by Alfred Kurian Joseph, Noble Babu Thomas, and Mathukutty Xavier, features Kumbalangi Nights fame Anna Ben in the lead. Helen also features Lal, Aju Varghese, Noble Babu Thomas, Rony David, Bonny Mary Mathew and Binu Pappu in supporting roles. The film is produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan and co-produced by Bonny Mary Mathew.

Helen is a one-of-its-kind survival story that keeps you hooked till the very end.

Show Details:

22 Nov Friday 8:30 Pm

23 Nov Saturday 6.15 Pm 8.45 Pm

24 Nov Sunday 3.30 Pm 6 Pm

Book your tickets now: www.carnivalcinemas.sg

#Annaben #Lal #Ajuvarghese #VineethSreenivasan #OrchidFilm release!!!