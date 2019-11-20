SINGAPORE MEDIA FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH EXPANDED OFFERINGS FOR MEDIA LEADERS, FANS AND CREATORS

Singapore: – The sixth edition of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF) returns with an expanded line-up and a strong spotlight on propelling the voices of Asian talent. This year’s festival will see wider offerings for both industry players and the public alike –

across film, television, comics and popular culture, digital video content, VR and AR technology, and more – with new avenues for emerging players and talent to be part of the region’s vibrant ecosystem.

Over 50,000 thought-leaders, creative professionals, and members of the public from Asia and around the world are expected to be part of the festival this year, more than double the number last year.

Robert Gilby, Chairman of the SMF Advisory Board, said, “There is a rising wave of Asian creativity driving growth opportunities in the media sector, as global players look to tap the stories and market in this region. The Singapore Media Festival plays an important role in bringing together the best of Asian content and talent across different formats, genres and platforms, to create potential for creative, collaborative and commercial partnerships to happen. We look forward to taking the future of Asian storytelling forward together.”

Hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Singapore Media Festival will take place from 21 November to 8 December 2019, and consists of the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and ScreenSingapore (SS), Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), and this year’s new addition, Singapore. Comic Con (SGCC). The two-day VidCon Asia Summit will also be held in conjunction with

SMF.

For more details of the Singapore Media Festival, visit www.sgmediafestival.com