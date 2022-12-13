IFFK: ‘Oridethoru Phayalvaan’ on Thursday

The legendary Malayalam director P Padmarajan’s ‘Oridethoru Phayalvaan’ (1981) will be screened at IFFK on Thursday under the category of special screening.

Written, edited, and directed by Padmarajan, the movie is a folk parable about the life of a wrestler who defeats his opponents and claims the prettiest girl in the village. The critically acclaimed movie features Rashid, Ashokan, Nedumudi Venu, and Jayanthi as the lead characters.

The movie will be screened on at Kalabhavan Theatre at 6.15 PM.