IFFK: 66 movies on Wednesday, including last show of ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

IFFK will screen intriguing 66 movies under various categories on day 6 (Wednesday) including the final screening of ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’. India’s Oscar nomination, ‘The Chh+ello Show’, Aimar Labaki’s ‘Cordially Yours’, ’99 Moons’, Spanish film ‘Prison 77’, ‘Ariyippu’, ‘Alam’ and ‘Our Home’ will also have its final screenings on Wednesday.

‘Tori and Lokita’ by Dardenne Brothers will also have its last screening on the same day. Siddharth Chauhan’s debut feature film set in his home town Shimla- ‘Amar Colony’-will have it’s India Premiere in Wednesday.

Alenjandro Jodorowsky’s ‘The Holy Mountain’ will be featured in the surreal cinema of Alenjandro Jodorowsky category. The first screening of Tunisian movie ‘Harka’, Israeli film ‘My Neighbor Adolf’, ‘Boy from Heaven’, ‘The Cake Dynasty’, ‘The Ocean Angel’, Portuguese film ‘Paloma’, Indonesian film ‘Before Now and Then’ and 21 other world films will also be exhibited on Wednesday.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Vazhakk’, Sidhartha Siva’s ‘Aanu’ and nine other Malayalam movies will come before audience on Wednesday.

The first road movie ever made in the malayalam film industry, ‘Ekakini’ by G S Panicker will be showcased in the homage section. Indian Bengali drama film ‘Pratidwadi’ (The Adversary) written and directed by Satyajit Ray will be also have it’s screening under restored classics category.