India Approves Export of Essential Commodities to Maldives Amid Strained Relations

Amidst strained relations between India and the Maldives, the Indian government has greenlit the provision of vital commodities to the island nation. These include rice, wheat, and onions, despite existing bans on their exports. This decision, made under a bilateral mechanism at the request of the Maldivian government, marks the highest approved quantities since the mechanism’s establishment in 1981.

The move comes at a time when ties between the two nations have soured, particularly following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu last year. Muizzu’s administration aims to reduce the Maldives’ reliance on India in strategic sectors and has forged closer ties with China.

Although India imposed bans on wheat and non-basmati rice exports in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and temporarily halted onion exports in December last year, it has selectively supplied these commodities to neighboring countries like Bangladesh, as well as key partners such as the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

Under the approved exports for the fiscal year 2024-25, India will provide one million tonnes each of river sand and stone aggregates to the Maldives. Additionally, it will supply 35,749 tonnes of onions, 124,218 tonnes of rice, 109,162 tonnes of wheat, and 64,494 tonnes of sugar during this period, as stated in an official notification.

