IMF Disavows ‘8% Growth Projection for India’, Distances from Senior Executive



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has distanced itself from recent growth projections made by Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India’s Executive Director at the IMF, stating that they do not align with the IMF’s views. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack clarified that Subramanian’s remarks were made in his capacity as India’s representative at the IMF.

Subramanian projected a growth rate of 8% for India, which diverged from the IMF’s previous growth rate projections. He expressed optimism that India could sustain an 8% growth rate until 2047 by reinforcing effective policies implemented over the past decade.

Kozack emphasized the distinction between the IMF’s Executive Board, comprising representatives of countries or groups, and the IMF staff’s work. She stated that the IMF’s growth projections in January forecasted a medium-term growth rate of 6.5%, slightly revised upward from October. The spokesperson indicated that the latest forecast would be presented in the coming weeks.

