India makes RTPCR test mandatory for travellers from 6 locations including Singapore from January 1st 2023

New Delhi: India will make a Covid-19 negative test mandatory for travellers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan 1, the health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Travellers from these 6 countries would have to upload their test reports on an India government website before their departure, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

“This is being done in view of the evolving Covid-19 situation across the world, particularly in the aforesaid countries,” the health ministry said in a press statement..

As per report the RTPCR test should be taken within 72 hours of travel to India.

This requirement for a Covid-19 test would be in addition to the random tests on 2 per cent of all international passengers arriving in India.