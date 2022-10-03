India seal T20 Series

India sealed the T20 series (2-0) against South Africa with a thumping 16 run victory in Guwahati. This is India’s first bilateral series win against the Proteas at home.

KL Rahul was declared MOM for his fluent innings of 57(28).

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss in humid conditions and opted to field first in a packed stadium.It turned out to be a terrible call.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started steadily and later both went berserk with a flurry of boundaries and maximums. India scored briskly and reached 96/0 in 9 overs and Rohit was dismissed for 43(37). KL Rahul looked in silken touch and raced to his fifty in just 28 balls and soon fell to Kesav Maharaj, who was the standout bowler for the visitors, while the others had a forgetful outing.

In came Mr.360, and started from where he left off in the last match; Surya Kumar Yadav bludgeoned the Proteas bowlers all over the park. With a repertoire of audacious strokes to ping every corner of the field and derring-do to pull them off in crunch time. Virat Kohli played the sheet anchor’s role to perfection. Surya rushed to his 50 in just 18 balls. Virat also changed gears in the middle overs showing his full array of shots. The duo raised the 100 runs partnership in just 42 balls. Surya was soon dismissed by a run out after making a blistering 61(22).

Dinesh Kartik played a cameo of 17(7). India registered it’s highest score of 237/3 against South Africans in T20 internationals, with Virat remaining unbeaten on 49.

Arshdeep Singh made early in roads by dismissing the South African skipper Bavuma and Roussow with out scoring. Aiden Makram started promisingly but was bamboozled by Axar Patel’s in dipper for 33(19).

Opener Quinton De kock looked scratchy while on the other hand David Miller was in sublime touch. His assault came a little late for the visitors when the target was a little too much to catch.

He smashed a spectacular century of 106(47) in vain. De Kock endured a painful stay of 69(48) unbeaten.

Now both teams will travel to Indore for the third and final match of the T20 series on Tuesday..