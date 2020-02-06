Indian artists MS Vishwanath and Shiyas Koya performed at Kuala Lumpur – WMF Malayasia

Indian artists MS Vishwanath and Shiyas Koya performed at KL Jazz centre on Feb 2nd. The event Concerto – Violin fusion was organised in association with World Malayalee Federation, Malaysia chapter. MS Vishwanath is a Guinness world record holder for playing the violin for 36 hours continuously and also part of the band Rithuragas. Shiyas Koya supported him on drums. They were also accompanied by Thiagu Murugesu (artist from KL) on keyboard.

The show commenced with a performance from the KL Jass band and then followed by the mesmerising Violin Fusion by Vishwanath. The first performance was Spanish Vathapi, a fusion of Carnatic and western music. Vathapi Ganapathim a Carnatic keerthanam in hamsadhwani raga in fusion with a spinash folk song “la cucaracha. It was a beautiful blend of both the cultures.

The next track was Silent Lake which was a medley of evergreen malayalam melodies, this composition was arranged by MSV. They even played a track composed by their own band the Rithuragas called the Tantrik storm which was inspired by the rich folk culture of the state Kerala.

His other renditions included tributes to great Musicians IlayaRaja and AR Rahman. He also performed the titan tune by Mozart in fusion with a Carnatic song. They even played an Irish folk song which was very soothing.Vishwanath also performed on the 7 string Mark wood viper electric violin for one of the tracks. MSV amped up the event by performing a chain song which included malayalam,hindi,tamil and English songs. Finally the event came to an end with harmonius music that were mainly requests from the audience.