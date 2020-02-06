Timeless Tales season 1 debuted in January 2019 and is returning with another stellar creative team of 60 artists for Season 2 on 14-16 February 2020 @ Goodman Arts Centre.

Timeless Tales Family Theatre Festival is the brain-child of Festival Directors Anindita Ghosh & Shalima Motial. For 2 years, the Indian producers have pulled together a splendid multi-ethnic 60 member cast & crew hailing from 16 nationalities across Asia, Europe, Americas, Oceania – with the choicest talents handpicked from the most reputed theatre groups and acting schools of Singapore.

Just like the year before, their holistic model of one show encompassing 7 short plays in English featuring contemporary adaptations of all-time favorites like Alice in Wonderland, Beauty & the Beast, Bonnie & Clyde, The Grim Reaper, Tolstoy’s Too Dear and even Devdas. This year even features a special version of an investigative tale of Sherlock Holmes!

Featuring 60 local resident artists of 16 ethnicities from Singapore’s top theatre & film groups, Timeless Tales delivers art, talent, diversity and integration in the spirit of cosmopolitan Singapore.

Tickets can be found at bit.ly/TimelessTales2020.