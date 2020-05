അമ്മയ്ക്ക് 16, മകൾക്ക് 19; ‘സിന്ദു കൃഷ്ണയായി ഇഷാനി’

View this post on Instagram

It’s so good to see this photo being recreated by Ishaani .. That’s daddy and me long ago in Muscat .. There was a park near our house and we used to often go there for evening walks and eat some yummy food from there .. I have kept a few of my old clothes safe .. and this is one of them .. It was a stitched dress with lots of embroidery done .. I am yet to find good tailors like those .. I miss those days .. thanks to Ammu who helped to recreate the photo 🥰🥰