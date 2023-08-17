Kala Singapore Onam Fiesta 2023: A Day of Cultural Splendor and Festive Delights

Date: August 17, 2023

Location: Hougang Community Club, Singapore

Singapore’s vibrant cultural tapestry is set to be woven with the rich colors and traditions of Kerala as the Kala Singapore Onam Fiesta 2023 takes center stage on Sunday, August 27th, from 9:30 AM to 4 PM. The Hougang Community Club will be transformed into a hub of cultural festivities, promising a day filled with enchanting performances, delectable cuisine, exciting games, and much more.

Distinguished Guest of Honour

Hougang CC’s esteemed Grassroots Organizations Advisor, Mr. Lee Hong Chuang, BBM, will grace the event as the Guest of Honour. His presence adds a touch of prestige to the occasion, underscoring the significance of the Kala Singapore Onam Fiesta in celebrating diversity and unity within the community.

An Array of Highlights

The event’s lineup is brimming with captivating programs that capture the essence of Onam and Kerala’s cultural heritage. Attendees can immerse themselves in a myriad of traditional and contemporary performances, showcasing dance forms like Mohiniyattam and Kathakali. The stage will come alive with vibrant costumes, rhythmic movements, and narratives that transport the audience to the heart of Kerala.

No Onam celebration is complete without the famous Onasadhya, a feast of epic proportions. This year’s feast promises to be a major attraction, with an assortment of 26 delectable dishes served on banana leaves. From the aromatic sambar to the sweet and savory payasam, attendees can savor the authentic flavors of Kerala cuisine.

Beyond Tradition: Games and Lucky Draw

The Kala Singapore Onam Fiesta 2023 isn’t just about cultural performances and culinary delights; it also embraces a spirit of fun and camaraderie. Attendees of all ages can participate in engaging games that promise laughter and friendly competition. Furthermore, the event will feature an exciting lucky draw, offering participants a chance to win attractive prizes.

A Collaborative Effort

The event is a result of a joint endeavor by Hougang Community Club’s Indian Activity Executive Committee (IAEC) and Kala Singapore, an organization dedicated to promoting Indian arts and culture. Their collaboration highlights the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation in fostering a sense of community and inclusivity.

Mark Your Calendar

With the Kala Singapore Onam Fiesta 2023 just around the corner, it’s time to mark your calendars for an unforgettable day of cultural immersion and festive celebration. Whether you’re eager to enjoy captivating performances, indulge in the sumptuous Onasadhya, engage in friendly competition, or simply soak in the vibrant atmosphere, this event has something for everyone.

Join us on Sunday, August 27th, at the Hougang Community Club, and be part of a joyous day that embraces tradition, diversity, and unity. The Kala Singapore Onam Fiesta 2023 promises an experience that will leave lasting memories and warm hearts.