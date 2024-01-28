Orchid Musical Nite 2024 Promises a Night of Extravaganza at Suntec Singapore

SINGAPORE, January 28, 2024 — Get ready to mark your calendars for a night of unparalleled entertainment as Orchid Films International and Media5 Entertainment Factory proudly present the Orchid Musical Nite 2024 on Saturday, February 3, 2024, starting at 6:30 PM. This much-anticipated event is set to captivate audiences with a blend of sensational music, dynamic dance performances, delectable cuisine, refreshing drinks, and unforgettable moments.

Renowned for curating extraordinary experiences, Orchid Films International and Media5 Entertainment Factory are joining forces to bring an evening that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Harishankar and Team will be headlining the event, ensuring a musical journey that transcends genres and captivates hearts.

The live concert, featuring the incredibly talented K S Harisankar, Sunitha Sarathy, and Team, is slated to take place at the prestigious Suntec Singapore, providing the perfect backdrop for a night filled with rhythm, melody, and magic. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing showcase of talent, as these artists take the stage to deliver performances that will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of attendees.

From foot-tapping beats to soulful melodies, the Orchid Musical Nite 2024 is designed to cater to diverse musical tastes. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an audio-visual feast but also indulge in delicious culinary delights and refreshing beverages, elevating the overall experience.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are now available for purchase. To secure your spot at Orchid Musical Nite 2024, visit https://bit.ly/OrchidMusicalNite2024. Don’t miss the chance to be part of an unforgettable evening that promises to be a celebration of music, dance, and shared moments.

Be prepared to be swept away on February 3, 2024, as Orchid Musical Nite 2024 unfolds at Suntec Singapore. Book your tickets now and get ready to embark on a musical journey that transcends the ordinary.