Keralite Chithra Mohanan wins ‘Mrs. Courageous UAE’ title at Mrs. UAE International 2023 beauty pageant.

Chithra Mohanan from Kerala, India has won ‘Mrs. Courageous UAE’ title in Mrs. UAE International 2023 beauty pageant. The contest was recently held in Dubai, UAE. She was living in Abu Dhabi since 2000 along with her parents and brother.

Mr. and Mrs. UAE International for 2023 which was organized on May 7 at Radisson Blu, Dubai Canal View Hotel. There were 31 contestants altogether from different states of India and outside India too. All 31 contestants were in 3 different categories. Gold category 11 participants between age group of 24 to 37. Platinum category 10 participants between age group 38 to 50. There were 10 male participants in Mr. UAE International category.

With 3 days of extensive grooming which included personality development classes, motivational classes, self-defense trainings, make up tutorial, ramp walk practices at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, May 7 was the Grand Finale.

Talent Round was conducted during the Semi-Finale Morning session in which she fulfilled her long-time dream of acting in-front of an esteemed jury as Gangubai from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi originally done by Alia Bhatt.

Chithra won ‘Mrs. Courageous UAE ‘ title under gold category. She was given sash, certificate and gift hamper from famous Turkish brand Flormar.

This is the 4th season of Mrs. and Mr. UAE International organized under patronage of UAE government. This event is presented by Being Muskaan, which was founded by Mrs. Meena Asrani in 2019 who was the winner of Mrs. India Universe. This beauty pageant focuses on encouraging all the married, separated and divorced women and men to break out from their comfort zone and showcase their inner beauty, talent and confidence at an international stage.

Mrs. Chitra has always been courageous and confident in her decisions and taking part in the was one of such. She recalls her journey at Mrs. UAE International is the fondest. It has been a learning session for her. This pageant has helped her evolve her personality.

She strongly believes that inner beauty and confidence are the best tools to succeed in any challenging situations.

Chithra Mohanan is working as an event and marketing consultant in Abu Dhabi and had completed her Engineering degree from CUSAT university Kerala. She lives in Abu Dhabi with her husband Arun who works for ABB Transmission and Distribution Ltd.