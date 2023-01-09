“LIFE IN SHOTS – An Anthology of Films” Premiering on 28th January 2023 at Carnival Cinemas

After winning 16 awards across 15 countries for her films “PsychoLogical” and “Love Yours Truly” last year, Anindita Ghosh is back again with 3 more featurette films !

From the house of Arclight Productions Singapore, which has co-produced 3 highly successful seasons of the popular Timeless Tales Theatre & Film Festival, and produced the beautifully diverse Rhythm International Dance Festival – arrives the next venture. LIFE IN SHOTS – AN ANTHOLOGY OF FILMS. This time, in collaboration with Colors TV Asia Pacific, to reach wider audiences across 16 counties!

The myriad emotions of Life – served in Shots. 3 films in 1 show! With a total runtime of 111 minutes – get ready to be taken on a cinematic whirlwind of emotions and genres.

PAPAMIO – A comedy set in 1930s Singapore, featuring a British Chinese mixed race family & a duplicitous case of torrid pasts & horrid consequences.

LIFAAFE – There is no right age, right time, right situation – to fall in love, to find yourself, to find your inner calling – all you need is self belief … and sometimes … a little nudge.

UNMASKED – When you find yourself surrounded by your ‘own’ people – each veiling their own vile vices behind their sparkling smiles … can you really unmask the real culprit? Join us on this murder mystery whodunit to test your investigative mettle!

Anindita is known in Singapore for her flair for grand events – and expect no less this year at the Red-Carpet Grand Premiere being planned at Carnival Cinemas Beach Road. 5:30pm on Sat 28 Jan 2023.

Book your tickets at www.Carnivalcinemas.sg. Pravasi Express readers can enjoy 15% discount with promo code [ARCLIGHT]

Don’t miss this cinematic treat, Life In Shots, #MadeInSingapore by 45 local artists! Featuring

Multiple international award-winning directors like Rajeshkumar Gopalakrishnan, Anindita Ghosh, Leonidas Stanescu, Neeraja Rao,

Celebrities like Chef Sarab Kapoor,

Well known Singapore based artists like Tania Mukherjee, Vishal Khattri, Anindita Ghosh, Madhu Suri, Prem Menon, Vandana Kackar, Neera Gupta, Neeraj Sujanani, Inya Kang, Sasha Tomlin, Steve Lodge, jack Hyde, Federico Balmas and many others.

#SupportLocalArts