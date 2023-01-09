Dominoes official trailer released

Dominoes is a full length feature film produced fully in Singapore released their official trailer.. Directed by Rajith Mohan and Himanshu Motial, the movie is scheduled for release in Singapore on 3rd February 2023 at 6:30pm in Carnival Cinema.

Dominoes produced by Dream Catchers, a company envisioned by Shalima Motial. This film is presented by Infiniti Jewels with Zee TV as the Media Partner.

The booking is open, and you may reach out to 91855177 for early bird discount & enjoy a family entertainer and thriller with some brilliant local actors!

For booking visit: at www.carnivalcinemas.sg