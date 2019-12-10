Mammootty starrer ‘Mamangam’ to hit SIngapore Screens on 12th Dec

Much awaited Mammootty starrer Mamangam to hit Singapore Screens on 12th Decemebr.. Same day fans show release arranged at Carnival Cinemas, SHaw Tower Beach road..

Mammootty starrer ‘Mamangam’ tells the story of the brave warriors who fought in the Mamankam festival, that used to take place on the banks of Bharatapuzha river, back in 18th century. The superstar will be seen playing the role of a brave warrior in the history of the festival. Unni Mukundan and Achuthan have also been roped in and they too will be seen playing warriors in the film with Prachi Tehlan as leading lady.

Directed by M Padmakumar the technical crew includes Manoj Pillai as the cinematographer, Shanker Ramakrishnan penning the script, M Jayachandran managing the music and Sham Kaushal as the action director.

Book your tickets: www.carnivalcinemas.sg