From ‘Kaathal’ to ‘Neelamudi’: An Attractive Package of Malayalam Films at IFFK

An exciting lineup of Malayalam films awaits viewers at IFFK, starting from Sunday. From thought-provoking dramas to crowd-pulling movies, the festival promises a treat for cinema enthusiasts.

Jeo Baby’s ‘Kaathal – The Core’ and Anand Ekarshi’s ‘Aattam’ are among the highlights of the festival. These films, along with ‘Five First Dates,’ ‘Olavum Theeravum,’ and ‘Yavanika,’ will be showcased on Sunday under the Malayalam Cinema Today, Restored Classics, and Homage categories.

‘Kaathal – The Core’ delves into the socially relevant subject of the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community and the discrimination they endure.

On the fourth day of the festival, viewers can look forward to a diverse range of films, including ‘Scheherazade’ directed by Vignesh P Sasidharan, ‘Daayam’ by Prasanth Vijay, ‘Neelamudi’ by Sarathkumar V, ‘Anand Monalisa Maranavum Kaathu’ by Satish Babusenan and Santosh Babusean, ‘Perumazhakkalam’ by Kamal, ‘Family’ by Don Palathara, ‘O Baby’ by Ranjan Pramod, ‘Vidheyan’ by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, ‘Adrisya Jalakangal’ by Dr. Bijukumar Damodaran, ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ by Siddique-Lal, ‘Applechedikal’ by Gagan Dev, and ‘Paradise’ by Prasanna Vithanage.

The fifth day of the festival features eight films, including the popular film ‘Home’ by Rojin Thomas, ‘Thadavu’ by Fazil Razak, ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vare’ by Shruthi Sharanyam, ‘Valassai Paravakal’ by Sunil Maloor, ‘Ennennum’ by Shalini Ushadevi, ‘Five First Dates,’ ‘Aaattam,’ and ‘Kaathal.’

On the sixth day, seven films, including ‘Home’ and ‘Adrisya Jalakangal,’ will be repeated for those who missed them earlier.

As the festival nears its end, two classic Malayalam films, ‘Nirmalyam’ and ‘Bhoothakkannadi’ by M T Vasudevan Nair and A K Lohithadas respectively, will be screened on the second last day under the special screening and restored classics categories. Additionally, nine other Malayalam films will be showcased on the same day.

The festival concludes with the screening of ‘Neelamudi,’ a film that explores the contemporary trend of misusing social media to ridicule and humiliate others. ‘Anand Monalisa Maranavum Kaathu,’ ‘Scheherazade,’ and ‘Daayam’ are the other films that will be screened on the final day, ensuring a memorable end to the festival.