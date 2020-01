Shylock is a 2020 Indian Malayalam language action film directed by Ajai Vasudev. The film starring Mammootty playing the role of a money lender in this movie. Shylock is written by newcomers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan.

The film will have First day -First show at Carnival Cinemas 8:30 PM on 23rd Thursday..

