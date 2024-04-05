Man Falls Victim to Rs 3 Lakh ‘Swiggy Customer Service Scam’ on Google



In a distressing case of online fraud, an elderly gentleman lost over Rs 3 lakh after attempting to contact Swiggy’s customer service for assistance with a delayed order. His son, Nikhil Chawla, shared the incident on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

According to Chawla’s post, his father ordered food from Swiggy, but when the delivery was significantly delayed, he decided to seek assistance by calling what he believed to be Swiggy’s customer care number. After finding a number through a quick Google search, his father called it, only to be deceived into a transaction resulting in a loss of Rs 35,000.

Upon realizing the scam, the elderly man called the number again in an attempt to recover his lost money, but unfortunately fell victim to another fraudulent transaction where his credit card details were compromised. Chawla alleged that the scammers even cloned his father’s SIM card and phone, resulting in a transaction of over Rs 3 lakh. Chawla, who was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the time, reached out to Delhi Police for assistance and shared a video on Instagram detailing the entire ordeal.

Responding to the incident, Swiggy clarified that they do not have an official customer care number and advised users to rely on in-app chat support for assistance. They also encouraged reporting such incidents to cybercrime authorities and assured cooperation in providing any necessary information.

