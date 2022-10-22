10 ലക്ഷം തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങളുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ‘റോജ്ഗാർമേള 2022’

കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരിന്റെ കീഴിലുള്ള വിവിധ വകുപ്പുകളിലേക്കായി പത്തു ലക്ഷം തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങളുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി റോജ്ഗാർ മേള. തൊഴിലില്ലായ്മയെ തൂത്തെറിയാൻ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ യുവജനങ്ങൾക്കായി കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരൊരുക്കുന്ന തിളക്കമുള്ള ദീപാവല മധുരം.പതിനെട്ടു വയസിനും 40 വയസിനുമിടയിൽ പ്രായമുള്ള പത്താംക്ലാസ് മുതൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ യോഗ്യതയുള്ള ആർക്കും അപേക്ഷിക്കാൻ അവസരങ്ങളൊരുക്കി കൊണ്ട് വിവിധ വകുപ്പുകളിൽ വിവിധ തസ്തികകളിലായാണ് കേന്ദ്രം തൊഴിൽമഴ പെയ്യിക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നത്.
നാളെ തുടങ്ങുന്ന പിഎം റോജ്ഗാർ മേളയ്ക്ക് പത്താം ക്ലാസ് മുതൽ യോഗ്യതയുള്ളവർക്ക് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. നാളെ നടക്കുന്ന ഈ മെഗാ തൊഴിൽ മേള പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും.പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി റോജ്ഗാർ യോജന2022 ന്റെ കീഴിൽ ഉദ്ഘാടന ദിവസമായ നാളെത്തന്നെ 75,000 അപ്പോയിന്റ്മെന്റ് ലെറ്ററുകൾ പ്രധാമന്ത്രി വിതരണം ചെയ്യും.പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തശേഷം ആർക്കു വേണമെങ്കിലും ഓൺലൈനായി പിഎംറോജ്ഗാർമേള 2022 ലേ ക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.
ആകെയുള്ള 10 ലക്ഷം അവസരങ്ങളെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾ താഴെ യുള്ള ലിങ്കുകളിൽ നിന്ന് ലഭ്യമാണ്. ഇതിൽ ആദ്യം തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെടുന്ന 75000 പേർക്ക് വീഡിയോ കോൺഫറൻസിലൂടെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തന്നെയാകും അപ്പോയിന്റ്മെന്റ് ലെറ്റർ നൽകുക എന്ന പ്രത്യേകതയുമുണ്ട്. ഗ്രൂപ്പ് എ മുതൽ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഡി വരെയുള്ള തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങളുണ്ട്.
വിവിധ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റ് വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളും തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങളും താഴെ:
https://www.dare.nic.in/ – 13posts,
https://agricoop.nic.in/en – 2210 posts,
https://dahd.nic.in/ – 1842 posts,
https://dae.gov.in/ – 9460 posts,
https://cabsec.gov.in/ – 54 posts,
https://www.ayush.gov.in/ -118 posts,
https://dbtindia.go v.in/ -83 posts,
https://chemicals.nic.in/- 72 posts
https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/- 917 posts
https://coal.nic.in/ -170 posts
https://commerce.gov.in/ -2585 posts
https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/ -541 posts
https://www.mca.gov.in/ -1220 posts
https://www.indiaculture.nic.in/ -3788 posts
https://www.mod.gov.in/ -264706 posts
https://mdoner.gov.in/ -110 posts
https://disabilityaffairs.gov.in/content/ -62 posts
https://www.moes.gov.in/ -3043 posts
https://dea.gov.in/ -306 posts
https://parivesh.nic.in/ -2302 posts
https://doe.gov.in/ -464 posts
https://www.fert.nic.in/home-page- 60 posts
https://financialservices.gov.in/- 339 posts
https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/ – 405 posts
https://www.mofpi.gov.in/ -53 posts
https://www.mohfw.gov.in/- 1769 posts
https://dhr.gov.in/ -17 posts
https://heavyindustries.gov.in/ -96 posts
https://www.education.gov.in/en/whos-who -313 posts
https://www.mha.gov.in/ -143536 posts
https://cag.gov.in/en- 25934 posts
https://dpiit.gov.in/ -462 posts
https://www.mib.gov.in/ -2041 posts
https://www.meity.gov.in/ -1568 posts
https://dipam.gov.in/ -14 posts
https://labour.gov.in/-2408 posts
https://dolr.gov.in/-57 posts
https://lawmin.gov.in/ -937 posts
http://msme.gov.in/ -71 posts
https://www.mines.gov.in/ -7063 posts
http://www.minorityaffairs.gov.in/ -121 posts
https://mnre.gov.in/ -92 posts
https://www.panchayat.gov.in/ -56 posts
https://mpa.gov.in/ -29 posts
http://persmin.gov.in/ -2535 posts
https://mopng.gov.in/en-122 posts
https://pharmaceuticals.gov.in/ -36 posts
https://www.niti.gov.in/-233 posts
https://www.indiapost.gov.in/ -90050 posts
https://powermin.gov.in/-790 posts
https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ -91 posts
https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/ -129 posts
https://dpe.gov.in/-41 posts
https://indianrailways.gov.in/ -293943 posts
https://dor.gov.in/ – 80243 posts
https://morth.nic.in/ -287 posts
https://rural.nic.in/en -157 posts
https://www.education.gov.in/en/school-education -163 posts
https://dst.gov.in/-8543 posts
http://csir.res.in/ -46 posts
https://shipmin.gov.in/-1043 posts
https://www.msde.gov.in/ -698 posts
https://socialjustice.gov.in/ -269 posts
https://www.isro.gov.in/ -2106 posts
https://www.mospi.gov.in/ -2156 posts
https://steel.gov.in/ -57 posts
https://igod.gov.in/ -167 posts
http://texmin.nic.in/ -501 posts
https://tourism.gov.in/ -144 posts
https://tribal.nic.in/-147 posts
https://www.upsc.gov.in/ -657 posts
https://mohua.gov.in/ -2751 posts
https://vicepresidentofindia.nic.in/ -8 posts
http://jalshakti-dowr.gov.in/ -6860 posts
https://wcd.nic.in/ -353 posts
https://yas.nic.in/ -115 posts
ഇതിൽ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് എ ഗസറ്റഡ് 23,584, ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ബി ഗസറ്റഡ് ആൻഡ് നോൺ ഗസറ്റഡ് 1.25ലക്ഷം, ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സി എൽഡിസി ക്ലർക്ക്, സ്റ്റെനോ, കോൺസ്റ്റബിൾ തുടങ്ങിയവ 5.38 ലക്ഷം, ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഡി പ്യൂൺ, എംറ്റിഎസ്, സഫായ് വാല തുടങ്ങിയവ 3.5 ലക്ഷം എന്നിങ്ങനെ പോകുന്നു അവസരങ്ങൾ.ആംഡ് ഫോഴ്സസിൽ മാത്രം 94,000 ഒഴിവുകളുണ്ട്. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് Maha-agriadmission.in സന്ദർശിക്കുക.