Tamasha by Deepika Rajani seeding change through a musical on climate change

Theatre is no child’s play, but children in Singapore have taken on a huge responsibility to spread awareness about climate change through drama.

A group of children from Tamasha by Deepika Rajani, a Theatre and Speech & Drama school in Singapore, are going to perform a forum theatre musical with an aim to spread awareness on the urgency to tackle climate change.

Titled, “We the Children of Today” the play encourages the audience to make small changes in their lifestyle contributing to reducing their carbon footprint. The play is a form of interactive drama that aims to engage an audience in understanding and exploring creative solutions to real-life dilemmas in a safe environment in a way that stimulates discussion, debate and action.

This play is aligned with the United Nation’s goals and initiatives to raise awareness about climate change among young people across the world. Interestingly, the play has a unique ending wherein audience would be asked to give their feedback on the appropriate ending of the show. Based on their feedback, the actors would re-stage the ending.



Actors with the crew of Play -‘We the Children of Today”

To the founder of Tamasha by Deepika Rajani, climate change is a big issue. Founder Deepika Rajani says, “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it and that’s what worries me. Climate change is an important matter. We are all responsible for the deteriorating condition of the planet. Making children learn about climate change and letting them spread a word through theatre is the best way to make people take the ownership.

Tamasha by Deepika Rajani is a popular performing arts school in Singapore born out of a mother’s desire to empower children to express themselves without any fear of being judged.

Founder Deepika Rajani says, “My involvement with drama and Theatre started at a very young age when I was combating extreme shyness. It took me time but I discovered the courage and confidence to express my ideas in front of the audience. Ever since Theatre has been a big part of my life. My desire to bring this art form to the children grew much stronger when I realised that my young child is as shy as me. I educated myself further in the field of Drama to be able to work with children skilfully and to instil the art of theatre in them. I have spent more than 20 years as a scriptwriter, director and theatre actor. As a certified trainer, I have been training children through regular workshops.”

“I am glad that a lot of children have got benefitted and have now become ambassadors of change”.

Tamasha by Deepika Rajani, in collaboration with Peace Child International, has organised the musical that take place on December 11 (Sunday) at The Arts House, Singapore. Tickets are available here: https://clients.oclass.app/tamasha/online-shop/product

This musical drama will showcase the talent of 27 children from Singapore who have put in their heart & soul to spread awareness on climate change. Along with Director Deepika Rajani, two extremely talented local artists, Lavanya Sampath, a trained singer and music teacher and Gwyneth Har, a trained ballet dancer and ballet teacher are putting in their hard work to bring this musical drama to you.

Tamasha by Deepika Rajani also presents a short play titled “My Label is Red” performed by young actors aged 5 – 8 years. This play focuses on building compassion to get audiences to appreciate the individuality of everyone around them without labelling and categorising them.

People can enjoy both the shows in one ticket.