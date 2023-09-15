Ban on Chimbu, Dhanush, Vishal, Atharva: Tamil Producers Association takes action

Tamil Film Producers Association took strict action against four young actors. Red cards were issued against four players namely Chimbu, Dhanush, Vishal and Atharva. In effect, this will be a ban from Tamil cinema. The organization points out reasons including bad behavior and non-cooperation with the producers.

It is said that the reason for the action against Dhanush is that he did not cooperate with the producer for the film he had taken up earlier and misbehaved. The action against Vishal is based on financial irregularities during his tenure as TFPC president.

Actors who have received a red card cannot work with producers in the Tamil film industry until further notice. The decision was taken by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) held yesterday. The TFPC had lodged a complaint against Chimpu, Suriya, Atharva and Yogi Babu last June in the producers’ complaints. The action was taken after there was no significant action in this regard.