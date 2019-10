അമ്പിളിയിലെ നായിക ഇനി ടൊവിനോ ചിത്രത്തിൽ

View this post on Instagram

Super proud and excited to share my happiness with you all.. Been lucky and blessed to be part of the film "2403 ft" after Ambili, which is directed by @judeanthanyjoseph , pairing with @tovinothomas , written beautifully by @akhilpdharmajan and @judeanthanyjoseph , produced by @anto_joseph3 , followed by a huge list of artists… Seeking all your blessing and continued support ☺️☺️☺️☺️❤️ Thank you @janjosephgeorge for this pic 😍☺️