Anjaneyam – Hanuman’s Ramayana produced by Apsaras Arts as an Esplanade co-production and first staged at Kalaa Utsavam, Indian Festival of Arts 2017 all set to perform in Singapore Night Festival on 29 Aug to 31 Aug

For centuries, ancient Indian epic The Ramayana has captured the imagination of Asia with its universal themes of righteousness, love, loyalty and frailty. One of the most beloved characters in the story is the monkey god Hanuman, who plays a crucial role in Prince Rama’s quest to rescue his wife, Sita, from the 10-headed demon king Ravana.

Conceptualised by Apsaras Arts, this cross-cultural production is presented by a team of artists from around Asia including Kalakshetra Repertory Theatre (India), The Indonesian Institute for the Arts Surakarta (Indonesia) and Singapore. It features an arresting juxtaposition of Indian and Southeast Asian depictions of the epic, told through bharatanatyam and Javanese dance, and set to a stirring, original score.

Artistic Director: Aravinth Kumarasamy

Dramaturg: Lim How Ngean

Music composer: Rajkumar Bharathi

Choreography: Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, Jeyanthi Subramaniam & Hari Padman

Venue: Dhoby Ghaut Green, Festival Village

Entry: Free Admission