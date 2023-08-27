The US Marine who killed Bin Laden was arrested in Texas

Dallas: US Marine Robert J. O’Neill, who shot Osama Bin Laden, was arrested in Texas, .USA. He is charged with being drunk in a public place and engaging in violent acts. International media reported that he was released on a bond of $3,500 after his arrest.

Robert J. O’Neill is the military officer who came forward with the claim that he fired the shot that killed former Al-Qaeda leader Bin Laden in 2010. He also said that he had a special role in ‘Operation Neptune Spear’, the US military mission that killed Laden. O’Neill was arrested in Montana in 2016 for driving under the influence. The case was later dismissed by prosecutors.