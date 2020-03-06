Tovino-starrer malayalam movie forensic on Singapore screens from 6th March

Forensic is a 2020 Malayalam thriller-drama, directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paulstarring Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas, Renji Panicker and Reba Monica John. The movie has its music composed by Jakes Bejoy and produced by Navis Xavier and Siju Mathew.

The movie revolves around the forensic department of Kerala government. As per early trends, it seems people are liking the film and appreciating Tovino’s performance. THe fans are hailing the film on twitter.One fan wrote, “The film is an unmatchable crime thriller. A first in Malayalam cinema.” Another commented, “Another successful crime thriller in this year. 2020 will be a good omen for Malayalam film industry.”

Book tickets : https://carnivalcinemas.sg/

#OrchidFilms release..